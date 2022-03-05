Kapil Sharma's mammoth fee for The Kapil Sharma Show remains one of the hotly debated topics all over. And this time, the person to take a dig at the same is Archana Puran Singh. The actress and celebrity judge took a potshot at Kapil and even called him a "dacoit" for "looting" the Sony channel. In his response, Kapil took a dig at Archana and the "free lunch" she gets on the show.

What happened

It is not new for Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh to crack jokes at each-others' expense. And this time was no different. Now, a behind the scenes video shows the duo getting into a banter. Kapil had invited Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Warda Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty on the show.

"Kabhi kabhi hum bachpan mein alag alag cheezein sochte hain na jaise maine Sholay dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga (Sometimes we think very differently in childhood. I watched Sholay and wanted to be a dacoit when I grow up)."

The banter

And pat came Archana's reply, "Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu (Dacoit is what you have become, you are robbing Sony, you are a dacoit)." And not the one to let it pass easily, Kapil said, "Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain (You come here for free lunch)." The guests burst out laughing.

Earlier, Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal had also cracked a joke and said that all of Sony's money was going into giving salary to Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Sharma.