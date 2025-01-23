In a shocking turn of events, Kapil Sharma has received a death threat email originating from Pakistan. Prior to Kapil; choreographer Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra had also receive similar death threats in the last one month. The emails are said to be from Pakistan and are signed off by some 'Bishnu/Vishnu'.

A complaint has been filed and police is now looking into the matter. Kapil Sharma has been warned to take the message with 'utmost seriousness'. He has also been cautioned of each and every move of his being closely monitored. The email also adds that it isn't a publicity stunt and has warned the comedian of dire consequences.

The mail

"We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality," the mail reportedly read.

The email further asked Kapil to meet the demand within 8 hours or face dangerous consequences. Rajpal Yadav had also received a similar email threat in December last year, following which, his wife had filed an FIR at the Amboli police station. It has been reported that Remo and Sugandha Mishra also received similar death threats.

Saif's stabbing incident

This comes barely a week after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder inside his home. The intruder had demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom and stabbed Saif when he tried to protect the family. As Bollywood is coming to terms with what happened with the Nawab of Pataudi, the news of these prominent celebs receiving death threats further puts the industry in the spotlight.