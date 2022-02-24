The tweet controversy is not going to walk away from Kapil Sharma anytime soon. The ace comedian was again put in a spot when Shilpa Shetty reminded him of his tweet.

The incident happened when Shilpa had graced his "The Kapil Sharma Show." And couldn't stop herself from taking a dig at the comedian.

Shilpa's dig

The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows Kapil praising himself over his comic timing. To this, Shilpa Shetty reminds him that it is not just comedy that he is talented in but "tweeting" too. Not in a mood to stop at this, she further says, "Par kyu? Wine shops toh sab khule hain. (But why? All the wine shops are still open)."

Akshay and Kapil's miscommunication

A few days back, there were reports of Akshay Kumar being miffed with the whole team after their last episode together. He had reportedly even refused to promote his upcoming film – Bachchan Pandey – on Kapil's show. It so happened that the duo got into a banter over Akshay Kumar's old interview with PM Modi on the show.

Akshay allegedly had requested the channel to not air the conversation. However, the clip was later leaked. And Akshay was miffed. Kapil had taken to social media to clear the air and wrote, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji. I have just spoke to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miscommunication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you."