The news of Sunil Grover undergoing heart surgery has sent shockwaves across the nation. The man who taught the country how to laugh together had to undergo multiple bypass surgeries. Many celebs and film personalities have expressed their concern for Grover. And Kapil Sharma is also one of them. Kapil has revealed that he is concerned about Sunil's health and messaged him.

Kapil doesn't expect a message back

Kapil, however, added that he doesn't expect a reply back. "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health," he told TOI.

Simi's emotional message

Salman Khan is also said to have asked his personal doctors to look after Sunil Grover. It has been revealed that Salman is keeping a constant check on Grover through doctors and is quite concerned by his health. "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own... I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!," Simi wrote on social media.