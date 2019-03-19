If there is friendship in the industry, there is hostility too. If there is success in the industry, there are failures too. And, if there is a partnership in the industry, there is rivalry too. And that's exactly what happened between Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, the two comic rulers on the small screen.

The news of their rivalry wasn't just restricted to rumours and speculations, the duo had openly spoken about it too. From trying to pull each other down to making jokes at the other's expense, both the comedians resorted to tricks and gimmicks to increase the TRP of their own show. Hence, when the two decided to patch things up and come together for the latest season of – The Kapil Sharma show – it indeed comes as a surprise.

In an interview, Krushna Abhishek had revealed that though there was an extreme professional rivalry, they both respected each other's work. He had said that they never tried to pull down each other but just wanted their own shows to do well. However, when Kapil Sharma's show had to be cancelled and he resorted to alcoholism, Krushna Abhishek did message him asking about his health conditions and well-being.

Krushna said that even though it had been five years since they had spoken to each other, it seemed like the most logical thing to do at that point in time. And once, after Kapil completely came out of alcoholism and seemed geared up to start all over again, they all met. Bharti too joined the gang and it was like the reunion of their Comedy Circus days.

Ever since Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have come together, the current season of the Kapil Sharma Show has been leaping way ahead of all other shows. We hope this friendship continues forever and we keep getting good content.