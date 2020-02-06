India's most demanded stand-up comedian and television presenter recently shot the episode of the much-awaited dance series Break A Leg: Season 2 with Mukti Mohan.

After completing the shoot, Kapil Sharma talked about why he is dancing, and also opened up about the roles which he was offered to him in Bollywood movies.

Why Kapil Sharma is dancing?

Kapil Sharma revealed that he is dancing only for fitness, and he made it clear that he was not offered any roles in movies like 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The comedian also urged every person, that includes housewives, or normal office goers to practice dance so that they can maintain their fitness.

'Break A Leg: Season 2', just like its first season will be a complete comedy-dance entertainer. With the involvement of India's most loved comedian Kapil Sharma and the gorgeous Mukti Mohan, the show is expected to garner more audience attention in the second season.

Kapil Sharma show continues grabbing the headlines

In the meantime, Kapil Sharma Show, as always continues grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. A few days back, when Neena Gupta came to the show for promoting her new film 'Panga', Kapil Sharma asked her whether she is interested in reprising the role of Pamela Anderson in the US television show 'Baywatch'.

But Neena's reply was quite unexpected, and it literally pulled Kapil Sharma to a state of shock. As Kapil Sharma asked this question, Neena replied in a very sarcastic manner, "Arre itne big b**bs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don't have such big b**bs. Where do I get it from?)".

When Kapil Sharma asked Neena to give a vegetarian reply to his question, Neena told that no answer about Pamela Anderson could be 'veg'. The uncensored clip of Kapil Sharma show has already gone viral on the internet, and people are lauding Neena Gupta for her impeccable humor sense.