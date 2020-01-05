The release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie 83' which will narrate the story about Indian cricket team's triumph in the 1983 World Cup isn't too far away. Ranveer will be essaying the role of India's dynamic captain Kapil Dev while a large cast of supporting actors will play other members of the Indian team.

The man himself, Kapil Dev, however, doesn't want the movie to limit its focus to himself. Speaking to the news agency PTI, the former India captain, when asked whether he is worried about the movie being too centered on his character, responded by expressing the hope that the movie will go beyond just his own contribution.

"I hope not. I am the captain, I am a team man. I think everybody should get their performance to look into at. I don't look at my performance, it is the team's performance. That's how the game of cricket is. It is not about one person but everybody. Everybody gave 100 per cent and that's how the team won the World Cup," the legendary former all-rounder said.

Bollywood is notorious for twisting the story of real events in order to add drama and the typical masala it is known for. The former captain has been told the story of the movie and expressed his optimism that it would be depicted well on the silver screen.

"When I first heard the story, I was confused, I didn't know how it will happen. There is so much to talk about it. You are concerned about how it will come out. We are a little bit concerned and worried about how the movie will come out but I do hope everything will be ok."

The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan, known for hit films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Other notable actors who are part of the project include Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The man who picked up 434 Test wickets in his career also sympathized with the makers of the movie for arranging such a big cast for the project. "I think it was not easy. You are trying to create something which happened 30 to 40 years back with so many characters. It is not just one Kapil Dev. There is a team of 14 players and to bring them all together, it is quite a tough job."

In the end, it would be the general public that will have to deliver the verdict on whether the movie is a success or not. Until then, we can only continue our wait. Kapil Dev, though, seems to have given the film a thumbs up.