Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83 has been making headlines since the day it was announced. The film has almost been wrapped up but the makers have not announced the release date yet. This sports extravaganza is a biopic on Kapil Dev, who was the captain of Indian Cricket Team the country won the World Cup in the year 1983.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are playing Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively. Well, let us take a look at who is playing who in the 1983 cricket team for the film.

Chirag Patil, son of Sandip Patil, who played a key role in the team, is playing the latter's role. What better moment of pride can there be for the father and son duo?

Popular singers and actors from the Punjabi industry have been roped in bulk for the sports drama. Ammy Virk will be foraying into Bollywood with the movie, playing Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Goriye song fame Hardy Sandhu will be seen as Madan Lal who had a memorable inning during the 1983 cup. Producer and actor Addinath M Kothare will portray the role of Dilip Vengsarakar, who earned the nickname of 'colonel' back in the day.



Jatin Sarna, who has become popular with popular series Sacred Games will be seen portraying the role of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Saqib Saleem will be seen essaying the role of Jimmy Amarnath, who was also awarded the 'man of the match' in the semi-final and the final match.

Sahil Khattar will play the role of wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who also won the award for the best wicketkeeper during the World Cup of 1983.

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the role of Man Singh, who was the coach of the winning team of the 1983 squad and was the driving force for the team.

Dhairya Karwa will be seen as Ravi Shastri. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was seen in 'Manto' and 'Kai Po Che' will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar. Nishant Dahiya will be seen in the shoes of Roger Binny. Last but not least, South Indian actor Jiiva will be seen as K Srikkanth, the former captain.