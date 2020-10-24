The year 2020 seems to be a year of grim news. Coronavirus has wrecked our lives and how. And if the news of COVID-19 cases isn't enough, We come across other grave ailments that celebs are falling prey to.

If a weak immunity system is a cause of concern, so is heart ailment, in this month we came across three legendary celebs who underwent angioplasty or heart surgery. Coronary angioplasty is a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries.

Let's take a look at celebs who underwent angioplasty or heart operation after complaining of chest pain.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Veteran Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he underwent a second heart operation and is now feeling absolutely fine. In a post on Instagram, the 73-year-old actor said he had been given a new aortic valve.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," Schwarzenegger said.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland, enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!" he added.

The actor also shared photos that showed him giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed and exploring Cleveland. In 2018, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally changed in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect.

On the work front, the actor's was seen in "Terminator: Dark Fate", the sixth instalment of his long-running "Terminator" franchise. The film, which reunited him with Linda Hamilton, released on October 20,

Kapil Dev

On October 23, 2020, legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack he was immediately hospitalised at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. The 62-year-old legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty and is said to be in a stable condition now.

Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi issued a statement that read as "Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain.

He was evaluated, and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under the close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now, and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

Today morning Dev tweeted that he was recovering. "Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern," Dev wrote. "I am overwhelmed with good wishes and well on the road to recovery. (sic).

Deepti Naval

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in Mohali on Monday. As per reports, the actress was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday and is "perfectly fine now".

There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack in Manali. Naval said, "It was a heart symptom. And I underwent angioplasty. I'm perfectly fine now," Naval told PTI.

Wishing these legendary celebs a speedy recovery and good health in abundance.