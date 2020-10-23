Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev made the headlines early on Friday after he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Admitted in Fortis Escorts, Okhla, the cricketer was taken the ER at midnight 1 a.m. Oct 23 after complaining of chest pain. After evaluation, doctors had to perform an emergency coronary angioplasty.

The news of Kapil Dev's hospitalization not only shook the nation but sent waves of concern across the world. The cricket legend clearly left a mark in the world with his glorious performance in the sport. Soon after, social media was flooded with wishes of a speedy recovery for the sportsman.

Kapil Dev overwhelmed by wishes

The hospital released a statement saying the angioplasty was successful and Kapil Dev's condition remained stable. But fans were restless as something coming straight from their idol would mean the world. Well, it did.

Kapil Dev took to Twitter and Instagram to share an update on his health himself. He thanked everyone for the love and concern shown towards the cricketer in this tough time. He assured that he is recovering well.

"Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," Kapil Dev said.

Fans were clearly relieved to hear from the man himself and expressed their gratitude and continued to offer wishes for his quick recovery.