Days after Kanye West tweeted about running for the 2020 US Presidential elections, the 43-
year-old rapper burst into a series of cryptic tweets hinting that he had been trying to divorce his
wife Kim Kardashian West for the past one year.
"Meek is my rnan and was respectful • That, my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion
dollars and more than that through Christ But yell ain't listen to MJ and now yell believe
them???" Kanye West tweeted.
In another tweet, he wrote, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the
Warldolf for "prison reform-I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un
Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me."
Kanye West's tweets created quite a stir on social media making people wonder if the couple were
heading towards a divorce. However, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to clear the
air about her husband's cryptic messages on Twitter.
And for the first time ever, Kim made a shocking revelation about Kanye and openly spoke about
her husband's bipolar disorder. She felt that it was the right time to come out with it publicly
because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.
She also requested the media and the public to give them compassion and empathy which is
needed at the moment for the couple to get over this particular phase in their lives.
Read Kim Kardashian West's full statement on Kanye West's cryptic tweets here:
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in
their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never
spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our
children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should
comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.
Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is
powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this
experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage
in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.
I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times
can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of
the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother,
and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those
who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with
his intentions.
Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no
matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have
all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.
We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we
should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I
kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that
we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being
and for your understanding.
With Love and Gratitude,
Kim Kardashian West."