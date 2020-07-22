Days after Kanye West tweeted about running for the 2020 US Presidential elections, the 43-

year-old rapper burst into a series of cryptic tweets hinting that he had been trying to divorce his

wife Kim Kardashian West for the past one year.

"Meek is my rnan and was respectful • That, my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion

dollars and more than that through Christ But yell ain't listen to MJ and now yell believe

them???" Kanye West tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the

Warldolf for "prison reform-I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un

Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me."

Kanye West's tweets created quite a stir on social media making people wonder if the couple were

heading towards a divorce. However, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to clear the

air about her husband's cryptic messages on Twitter.

And for the first time ever, Kim made a shocking revelation about Kanye and openly spoke about

her husband's bipolar disorder. She felt that it was the right time to come out with it publicly

because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

She also requested the media and the public to give them compassion and empathy which is

needed at the moment for the couple to get over this particular phase in their lives.

Read Kim Kardashian West's full statement on Kanye West's cryptic tweets here: