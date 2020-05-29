You've got to give it to Kim Kardashian. She won't let anything stop her from making money. The reality TV star took to Instagram, to yet again hawk her SKIMS line.

She posted clips of herself laying about in some of her brand's loungewear. Kim was also seen sporting a face mask. Not the kind, she recently landed in hot water for, but the makeup kind.

Kim sure seems to be putting the controversy accusing her of casual racism behind her. She angered some people when she modelled a black face mask on a dark skinned model and called it nude.

Kim Kardashian had also recently revealed that she would like to tone down her image. She had said that she found it hard to go through her feed in front of her children. But that resolution didn't seem to last long at all.

As her subsequent posts were all sizzling snaps of herself in various stages of undress. Kim Kardashian sure knows how to use a social media platform to her advantage. Kim sure isn't going to let 171 million fans go to waste.

In an interview with Vulture, Kim had revealed that she didn't know if it was the fact that her husband had said that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and that he was not comfortable with that. Well, from what we saw from her recent posts, it doesn't look like her husband's opinions matter that much to her. You can chec out the post here: