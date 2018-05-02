Kanye West controversy saga does not seem to end as the American rapper stirred up another controversy during an interview with TMZ Tuesday, May 1.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally in prison, said the 40-year-old rapper.

"I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we're the human race," he explained.

When asked to clarify, West proclaimed, "Yeah, right now we're choosing to be enslaved."

Then he proceeded to ask the entire TMZ office if they think that he was being a free thinker. That's when a TMZ employee named Van Lathan slammed the rapper saying that West was displaying his poor thought process and that there was "fact and real life consequence behind everything you just said."

Kim Kardashian's husband apologized to Lathan, but the damage was done. Maybe that was the reason why West later took to Twitter to post a series of tweets, which seem like a better clarification of what happened at the TMZ office.

During the same interview, he did not forget to add how much he loves the US president Donald Trump.

He told TMZ, "I just love Trump." He further added that how rappers like Snoop Dogg used to love Trump and wrote raps about him. But now "they don't want to love him," as soon as he got into office.

"Trump is one of rap's favorite people," he said.

You watch the interview here.

Last week, West hit the headlines because he proclaimed on Twitter that President Trump is his "brother" and they share "dragon energy." Not only this, he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself wearing a hat, which was signed by Trump. The caption on the hat read, "Make America Great Again."

He later went on to explain why he was inspired to share his thoughts about Trump.

He told TMZ: "It was really just my subconscious. It was a feeling I had. You know, like, people, we're taught how think, we're taught how to feel. We don't know how to think for ourselves. We don't know how to feel for ourselves. People say feel free, but they don't really want us to feel free. I felt a freedom in, first of all, just doing something that everybody tells you not to do."

we need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018 to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018 My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018