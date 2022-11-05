The controversial American rapper and fashion mogul Ye (formerly Kanye West), declared on his social media handle that he is taking a '30-day cleanse' from alcohol, adult films, intercourse, and talking. "I'm not talking to nooobody for a month," he wrote on Twitter.

"I'm taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen," the image of the statement read on his Twitter. "But my Twitter still lit," Kanye West added. This comes after the social network platform temporarily suspended his account after he posted anti-Semitic comments.

Many users commented saying, "We don't care." while another wrote, "Kanye you're cancelled in my hood." A user wrote, "Good. I speak for everyone saying We don't want you on twitter."

Setting the record straight Elon Musk on Kanye West's Twitter account restoration, Elon said Ye's account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition.

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

"They did not consult with or inform me"

Elon Musk tweeted that the social platform Twitter "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

In response to the tweet, one user asked Elon Musk, "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism,"

The Tesla CEO replied back to the user, writing, "Twitter restored Ye's account before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me."

Ye controversy

Celebrities including John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Howard Stern have publicly criticized West's controversial remarks. In addition, West lost his billionaire status after brands like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue severed connections with him due to his attacks on the Jewish community.

A Forbes report said that West's worth is USD 400 million after the Adidas partnership was terminated. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth.

(with ANI inputs)