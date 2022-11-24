The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by Hombale Films, the producer of 'Kantara' movie against the ad-interim injunction orders passed by the two lower courts restraining the use of the song 'Varaha Roopam' in the movie.

OTT platform Prime Video removed the song from the film and Kerala-based band Thaikkudum Bridge which was fighting the case against the makers of 'Kantara' since October wrote, "Justice Prevails".

The song 'Varaha Roopam' which the music company claims to be a copy is sung by Sai Vignesh and composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Thaikkudum Bridge on Thursday wrote, "Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails. Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans, and media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for their rights."

Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and gathered massive responses from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

In October, Thaikkudum Bridge released a statement that said, "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

It also added, "From our standpoint, the line between Inspired and Plagiarized is distinct and indisputable, and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team."

About Kantara

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under their banner Hombale Films of KGF fame. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.

