Rishab Shetty's Kantara has been constantly registering a great rise at the box office ever since its release and has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark. The film has earned 168.50 crore gross in Karnataka, Rs 60 crore in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Rs 12.70 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 19.20 crore in Kerala with Rs 96 crore Gross in North India and the overseas total amounted to Rs 44.50 crore. The film also topped the list of India's Current Top 250 Films released by IMDb recently. 

After multiple delays, Kantara is all set to make its OTT debut on November 24 on Prime Video. Earlier, there were reports that the film will make its OTT premiere in the first week of November. However, due to the film's striking response in theatres, the makers decided to delay the premiere. Though there were reports that the film will start OTT streaming on November 18, now it looks like the makers have shortlisted November 24 as the final date.

With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others.

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under their banner Hombale Films of KGF fame. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.

