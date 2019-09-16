Hanumantha, a shepherd who rose to fame with a Kannada singing reality show, was allegedly insulted at an event in Kalaburagi in Gulbarga district. The singer was mocked over his dress and for not knowing Hindi on Saturday, 14 September, claims a local TV channel.

According to Public TV, Hanumantha was invited to perform at the event and was insulted by the anchor for failing to speak in Hindi. It has reported that the anchor snatched the mike away from the young talent and handed over it to Sonali Rawat of Bigg Boss Hindi 8 fame who was one of the guests.

The video posted on the YouTube page of Public TV does not give a clear picture of the incident and only partial conversation is heard in the clip. The anchor tells Hanumantha, "You don't know Hindi and I don't know Kannada,"

Also, the emcee's comment on the Hanumantha's costume is also not part of the video.

However, the incident has enraged the Kannada groups, which has been up against the centre for the imposition of the Hindi language on the non-Hindi speakers. Two days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of Hindi diwas, campaigned for 'one nation, one language' agenda, saying that Hindi is the only language that can unite India.

His call met with severe opposition from the pro-Kannada groups. The latest incident has only given a strong reason for the language activists to intensify protest against the Hindi hegemony.

Coming back to Hanumantha, he is not a trained singer and shot to fame with Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 15. Although he did not win the trophy, his voice stuck the chord with the masses.

He is a shepherd by profession from Haveri district.