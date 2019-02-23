The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday evening, 23 February. The event will commence at 6 pm and will be aired live on Zee Kannada.

The show was kick-started on 29 September. This season, over 50,000 singers were auditioned from different parts of Karnataka. Among the lot, 35 were selected and 15 eligible singers were qualified to the next level. Finally six contestants have entered the grand finale.

Hanumantha, Vijet, Keerthan Holla, Rithvik, Sadhvini and Nihal Tauro are in the last stage of the game. The winner will be chosen based on the viewers votes as well as the marks given by the judges.

Like previous seasons, Vijay Prakash, Arjun Janya, Rajesh Krishnan and Hamasalekha are the judges, while Anushree has hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 15.

Hanumantha has won the hearts of the viewers with his raw singing, Vijet through his melodious numbers, Keerthan has impressed with classical music, Rithvik through his upbeat tracks, while Sadhvini and Nihal's voices have been cherished by music lovers.

Going by the people's response on social media sites, one among Nihal, Vijet and Keerthan are likely to emerge victorious in the 15th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. However, some believe that Hanumantha is a dark horse who has a great chance to lift the trophy aired on Zee Kannada.