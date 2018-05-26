The curtains for the Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs season 14 will be dropped on Saturday, 26 May, with a grand finale to be held at White Arcade Convention Centre in Nagavara, Bengaluru. Five contestants like Abhijith Bhat, Gnanesha, Tejas Shastri, Keerthana and Vishwaprasad have entered the last stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Apart from these participants, wild-card entrant Neha will reportedly perform on stage.

Here, we bring you the live updates of the grand finale:

6.08 pm: The evening kicks-off with Arjun Janya's performance.

5.25 pm: The live show will begin at 6 pm.

Earlier Story:

The show was kicked-off on December 9 with 30 contestants from different parts of Karnataka taking part in the singing show. The judges had selected 15 contestants from the lot.

Week aftter week, the contestants were eliminated, while the best performers qualifed for the next stages. In the end, the battle for the trophy with a cash prize has boiled down to five participants.

The winner will be decided on the basis of viewers' vote and the marks given by the jury comprising of Arjun Janya, Vijay Prakash and Hamsalekha. The readers should note that the voting lines will be open till 8.30 pm.

All the five contestants have performed well to reach the last stage of the Zee Kannada's competition and there is apparently a tough fight among the five finalists to bag the trophy. Going by the response on social media, Vishwaprasad, the winner of Zee Tamil's first season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, is likely to win.

Zee Kannada is airing the grand finale live on the channel. The telecast will begin at 6 pm. Usually, the last stage of the singing competitions, which is hosted by Anushree, are recorded and aired on later date.