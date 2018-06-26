Sandalwood actor and singer Sunil Raoh has bid goodbye to bachelor life on Monday, June 26 as he tied the knot with his girlfriend Shreya Iyer. Their wedding was held at a convention centre in JP Nagar which was graced by their relatives and close friends.

Going by the reports, Sunil Raoh tied the knot with Shreya Iyer as per the Hindu customs. It was a simple event which was attended by celebrities like Sudharani, Hema Panchamukhi, Shamitha Malnad, Anupama Gowda (Bigg Boss), Sinchan Deekshit and many others.

Sunil Raoh and Shreya Iyer fell in love during the making of their web series Loose Connection. She had designed the costume for the project. After dating for months, they decided to tie the knot with the blessings of their parents.

Sunil Raoh is the son of well-known singer BK Sumitra. He started acting as a child artiste and worked in many movies that include Ambareesh's Elu Suttina Kote. He was seen in major roles in daily soaps like Janani, Saadhane, Manvantara and Chaduranga before he came to limelight with Prem's Excuse Me in the role of a villain.

Later, Sunil was seen in a lot of movies, which failed to set the box office on fire. Last year, he came to limelight with the web series Loose Connection.