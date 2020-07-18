Senior actor Hulivana Gangadhar has died due to Covid-19 on Friday, 17 July. He was aged 70 and survived by three daughters and a son.

Before falling ill, the actor was reportedly busy with the shooting of daily soap Prema Loka. On the second day of the shoot, he had the symptoms of the pandemic and went for self-quarantine. Later, he was admitted to the BGS hospital over breathing-related issues.

However, the treatment failed and he breathed his last on Friday evening.

Hulivana Gangadhar is a familiar face among the Kannada TV and cinema audience. He worked in over 120 movies in Sandalwood. Ulta Palta, Grama Devathe, Bhoomi Thayiya Chochchala Maga, Appu, Kurigalu Sir Kurigalu, and Shabdhavedi were among some of his notable movies.

He acted in plenty of TV serials and worked in over 1500 stage plays.

TNS Mourns his Friend's Death

Noted filmmaker TN Seetharam has mourned his death on his Facebook page. He wrote, "Hulivana Gangadhar was a friend and a wonderful talent. His death has pained me a lot.

His performance in the role of a driver in my Aaspota play earned popularity not only to him but also to the play. It was favourite character in the play for George Fernandes (politician).

His character garnered a lot of appreciation for the role of Rajananda Swamy in Muktha Muktha serial. After being part of the play, which saw 127 shows, and working in the serial for over three and a half years, we had become good friends.

R Nagesh, whom I consider as the guru of modern-day theatre, used to cast him in his every play and he had so much faith in Gangandharaiah.In the later years, he got into full-time agriculture in his native. Very rarely we met, thereafter. I met him some 7-8 years ago. I am sad over his death. [sic]

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are on the rise and breached 50,000-mark in the state.