Kannada television actor Anand, who was popular known as Kirloskar Anand, passed away on Sunday, 8 March, at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was reportedly suffering from kidney-related issues for some time now.

He is survived by his wife Ramadevi, son Vivek and daughter Madhuvanti. His final rites were performed at Chamarajpet crematorium.

Anand shot to fame with well-known director TN Seetharam's popular daily soap Muktha Muktha. He was seen in the role of SP Varnekar. This serial had earned him a lot of popularity and offers. He had acted in many movies and TV serials too.His wife Madhuvanti is an employee at the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) and his son Vivek works at a private firm.