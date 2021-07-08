Actor Duniya Vijay's mother Narayanamma passed away at his residence on Thursday, 8 July. She had suffered a brain stroke a few weeks ago and her condition had deteriorated in the last few days.

Narayanamma was not keeping well in the last year. A few months ago, she had tested Covid-19 positive and recovered from the pandemic. However, in June midweek, she suffered a brain stroke and did not recover, thereafter.

Reportedly, she wanted to watch Duniya Vijay's directorial debut film Salaga, but this wish remains unfulfilled. She died at the age of 80.

Who is Duniya Vijay?

Duniya Vijay started off his career by doing supporting roles. Years after doing insignificant characters, the 47-year-old star got the opportunity to play the lead role in Soori's Duniya. The success of the film prompted the title to become a prefix to his name.

Geleya, Chanda, and Avva reinstated his position while Slum Bala and Junglee made him a bankable star. Thereafter, he worked in a series of action movies and tasted success.

In recent years, Duniya Vijay's movies have failed to live up to the expectations and personal-life controversies did not help the cause.

In the meantime, Duniya Vijay decided to direct his own film in the form of Salaga, which also has Dhananjaya in a key role. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz but got delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.