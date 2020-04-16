Kannada actor Dhananjaya, who is basking in the success of Popcorn Monkey Tiger, seems to have bagged a biggie. He has been reportedly signed to play an important role in a Telugu film, written and directed by Sukumar.

Dhananjaya for Important Role

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that Dhananjaya has been approached to play an important character in Allu Arjun's next movie Pushpa. The talks have been reportedly completed, but the formal agreement is pending. Both the parties are expected to strike the deal once the lockdown imposed in the country due to Coronavirus outbreak is lifted.

Although a section of media speculated the actor to be playing the role of antagonist, sources were quick to clarify the rumours that he is not playing the main villain, but he will be seen in an important character. The same role was offered earlier to Bobby Simha.

Vijay Sethupathi, The Villain

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is said to be the antagonist in Pushpa. Interestingly, the cast comprises of three other Kannadigas like Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead, Prakash Raj and Suniel Shetty.

Not much has been revealed about Prakash Raj and Suniel Shetty's roles. The film also has Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in the supporting cast. Pushpa has the music of Devi Sri Prasad, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek's cinematography and Karthika Srinavas' editing.

Coming back to Dhananjaya, he has a couple of movies in his kitty. Duniya Vijay's Kannada movie Salaga is most-awaited flick among the lot. Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa, Daali and Badva Rascal are his other movies. Pushpa will be his second Telugu flick after Ram Gopal Varma's Bhairava Geetha.