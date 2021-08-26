Senior Kannada actor Doddanna has been hospitalised on Thursday, 26 August. He is currently being treated at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru for a heart-related issue.

Hospital's Statement

"His heartbeat was low and there was a possibility of him falling unconscious. So, he was taken to the hospital. His condition is stable. He will be undergoing treatment for the next three days," Dr Manjunath, MD of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said.

The news of his hospitalisation came as a shock to his fans, but the health update given by the hospital has given relief to his well-wishers.

Just a few months ago, there were fake reports around his health and some miscreants had spread false reports about his death.

Death Hoax

Doddanna himself clarified that with the blessings of crores of Kannadigas he is healthy. "Some miscreants have posted my pictures with a 'RIP' message, indicating that I am dead, on social media sites. I am getting plenty of calls from my well-wishers and media friends enquiring about my health. I want to tell all my friends and well-wishers that I am at home, hale and healthy. People should not worry about me," the actor claimed.

Doddanna is a senior actor who started his journey with Koodi Balidare Swarga Sukha in 1981. Since then, he has worked in supporting and villain roles in 150 movies. The actor has shared screen space with many big stars from Sandalwood that includes Dr Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Shivaraj Kumar, Darshan, and Upendra.

In 2019, he had campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh who contested against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.