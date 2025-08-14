The Supreme Court of India on Thursday revoked the bail of renowned Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was previously released in connection with the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. The decision, which has reverberated across the entertainment industry and the public sphere, was delivered by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The court emphasized that Darshan's celebrity status should not influence legal proceedings, stating, "Popularity cannot be a shield for impunity. Influence, resources, and social status cannot form a basis for granting bail where there is a genuine risk of prejudice to the investigation or trial."

The case centers around the brutal murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, who was allegedly abducted by Darshan and his associates from Chitradurga and tortured in a shed in Bengaluru. The chargesheet details the horrific nature of the crime, including the use of a megger machine to deliver electric shocks to Renukaswamy's private parts, resulting in severe injuries. The victim's body was later disposed of in a drain, adding to the gruesome nature of the crime.

The Supreme Court's decision to cancel Darshan's bail was influenced by concerns that he could potentially influence witnesses and impact the trial if he remained free. The court criticized the Karnataka High Court for its earlier decision to grant bail, describing it as a "manifest perversity" and a "mechanical exercise of discretion." The ruling highlighted the importance of treating all citizens equally before the law, regardless of their fame or privilege, and directed that the accused be taken into custody immediately.

Darshan arrested

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Darshan was arrested by the Bengaluru Police. He was taken into custody from his wife's residence in Hosakerehalli, where he had gone to meet his wife and son. The arrest was carried out discreetly, with Darshan entering the residence through the exit gate to avoid media attention.

The cancellation of bail has been met with mixed reactions. Renukaswamy's family expressed relief and hope for justice. His father, Kashinath S. Shivanagowdru, stated, "This development has strengthened our belief in justice. We have faith in the judiciary and the law. We believe that in the Renukaswamy murder case, our family will get justice." Renukaswamy's wife, Sahana, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that all are equal before the law and those who have committed the crime should be punished.

The case has also drawn attention to the broader issue of celebrity influence in legal proceedings. The Supreme Court's ruling serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, and that justice must be served without bias or favoritism. The court's decision to fast-track the trial further underscores the importance of ensuring a fair and timely resolution to the case.

In addition to Darshan, his alleged partner and co-accused, Pavithra Gowda, has also been arrested following the cancellation of her bail. The case has sparked widespread public interest and debate, with many questioning the role of celebrity status in legal proceedings.

