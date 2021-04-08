When she sang her first commercial Bollywood number, Baby Doll, Kanika Kapoor probably had no idea how she would emerge as the next singing sensation. The nation fell in love with her voice and Kanika became the most sought-after singer in the industry. With hits like 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan', 'Kamli', 'Desi Look', 'Jugni' she has proven her versatility and ace command over the craft. International Business Times got in touch with the diva to talk about her latest song 'Two-seater car', Happy Singh, the Covid episode and its impact on her.

How was the experience of working with Happy Singh? How did he come on board?

Well, I have been following Happy Singh for the last couple of months. I found his dressing sense very eclectic and his voice very interesting. So I thought getting him on board for a track as it would be a great mix of east-and-west, to have Punjabi vocals and that kind of voice in it. So that's how it happened. I made the song with Vicky Sandhu and then I called him. He was quite excited; he liked the track and wanted to be a part of it.

You can give actresses a run for their money. What makes you not be in the video of songs you sing when clearly the audience would also love to see you?

Now, I am. I was a little shy but now I think I am opening up.

Two Seater Car has been massively viewed and admired. But there are songs that fail to create the same amount of hype. What do you feel about the songs that don't work or are appreciated less?

I think not every piece of art will always come out the same and not every piece of art would touch other people. And it's totally ok. It could be from the same person but not all songs will have the same kind of reciprocation. And it's ok.

There is a lot of rigging involved in songs to get more hits and create a record. Do you ever go through the same level of panic before a song comes out?

No, not at all. See, I see my career in two ways – I feel like I am very, very fortunate just to be able to have a job. I get paid for doing something which I love doing. And, I don't use my song to satisfy the ego, to think I should be richer, more powerful, or more famous. I just get up and do the best I can. I just look forward to having a constructive day of work. That's how I see my life and my career. So, that is why I don't feel the need to be like somebody or that my song has to have 100 million hits. Once the song is out, the rest is up to the audience.

There was a lot said and written while you were recovering from the corona infection. People were not ready to listen to your side of the story. How did you deal with all of that?

It was very difficult. I had some very, very good friends who helped me. They were there for me and they made me feel like everything was okay and everything was going to be alright. I had a very good support system because I was in a state of shock for a couple of days.

Did the whole episode have an impact on you personally and professionally?

It impacted me both professionally and personally. There was a lot of negativity around my brand. People were unsure of me, on the whole. They thought that I had behaved irresponsibly but the truth always comes out. And they found out in the end that all the major highlighted news they were getting was all made up and false.

Would you say things have all gone back to normal now?

Well, once bitten twice shy. Personally, I don't really know. Professionally, I have just put all my energy into making new music. So professionally, touchwood, all that hard work and perseverance paid off. All my music is coming out back-to-back and I am in a much better, a good place rather.