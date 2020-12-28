Pouplar Singer and actor Kanika Kapoor is known for her incredible work in the music industry. According to Google India's Year in Search 2020 results, which was announced on December 9, Kanika Kapoor was the third most searched personality on the search engine.

In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Baby Doll" for Ragini MMS 2. Back in 2012, she teamed up with artists Shortie and Dr Zeus for Jugni Ji. Her latest release Jugni 2.0. is being loved by the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes India, Kanika Kapoor spoke at length about her new song Jugni 2.0, how 2020 has been for her, and her take away from this year.

Excerpts from the interview.

How has 2020 been for you?

2020 was a difficult year not only for me but also for the world. It taught me to be more resilient, strong and to be happy with what you have. It has also taught me not to look back. I don't think about what happened, nor do I think about the future. I am currently in London with my family. Everything was back to normal, and none of us thought we would be in lockdown once again. All I can say is there is a lot of uncertainty, so let's live in the present.

Tell us about your new track Jugni 2.0, did you shoot it before the lockdown?

We shot it just before the lockdown. While the post-post-production happened during the unlock phase. On the work front, I have a couple of songs coming up in the coming months, so before I drop those, I thought, we should release Jugni 2.0 in December 2020.

Do your kids groove to your songs? Have they watched Jugni 2.0?

My kids are very young, and they were the ones who inspired me to make a new version of Jugni 2.0. The song Jugni is raw, real, and has a folk flavour to it. As my kids are very young, they haven't heard Jugni, so they said: 'Why don't you make a song we relate to?' Jugni 2.0 is relatable for today's generation.

Message for your fans?

None of us knew that a new strain would come and we would have another phase of lockdown. I would also like to say that I did a lot of wedding shows in India. I was shocked to see that they were all out and about. Even older people without the mask. Clearly, they are frustrated, and they want to go back to normal life. I hope we get back to normalcy in 2021.

What next?

I have shot for 5 songs which will be released in the coming months.

[For the unversed, renowned singer and actor Kanika was among the first few who had tested positive for the virus way back in March. The Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak during that time.]