In the latest hearing of Javed Akhtar's defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, the actress filed an application for exemption from personal appearance. The application stated that owing to the virtue of her being an actress, she wouldn't be able to be available in person for the hearings. Javed Akhtar's advocate opposed the application but owing to the pandemic, the court allowed the exemption.

The application allegedly states that since Kangana is one of the top actresses in the country and is quite busy, she is unable to attend the hearings. The application states, "by virtue of being an actress, she needs to travel to different parts of the country and even to international locations for professional commitments. That there are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations (in different parts of the country as well as international locations), wherein the Applicant essentially needs to participate as an Actress."

Kangana referred to her professional commitments and the monetary loss that the whole team would incur if she is made to travel back and forth. "Attending the dates of trial on regular basis will require her to travel miles from different work locations to Mumbai, thereby causing undue hardships," it said. Kangana's application added that she wouldn't object to evidence added in her absence. The application also promised the court that her non-appearance wouldn't come in between the fair trial. The next date of hearing is now July 27, 2021.

A bailable warrant had been issued against the actress for failing to appear in the court for hearings. Kangana had then filed a revision petition in Dindoshi sessions court. However, the plea was dismissed.