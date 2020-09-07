Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is disappointed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials allegedly taking over her Mumbai office and threatening to demolish the building.

Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has been vehemently criticizing the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government. The actress has also engaged in verbal war with Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who threatened her to come back to Mumbai. Just a week after his statement, the BMC officials raided her office in the city and they are said to be demolishing the building tomorrow.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted a video featuring her office and captioned it with Hindi writeup, which latterly reads, "This is the office of Manikarnika films in Mumbai and I have worked hard for fifteen years earn it, I had only one dream in my life. Whenever I become a producer, I have my own office, but it seems that the time has come to break this dream. Suddenly some @mybmc people have come there today."

The Manikarnika actress shared another video showing the BMC authorities at her office and alleged, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ," वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा"I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property."

Kangana Ranaut also claimed that she has all the papers of BMC permissions and there is nothing illegal in construction of her official building. The actress alleged that the BMC officials have raided her office without giving her prior notice. They are set to demolish the building tomorrow.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure."