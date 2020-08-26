Taking suo moto cognizance of actress Rhea Chakraborty's 'visit' to the morgue where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has slapped a notice to the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation demanding an explanation, an official said here on Wednesday.

Treating the matter as a priority, the SHRC has ordered the police and civic authorities to submit their detailed explanation in the matter by Monday. Confirming the developments to IANS, SHRC Acting Chairman M.A. Sayeed declined to elaborate. Official sources said that the SHRC top brass had viewed video and news reports of Rhea Chakraborty's June 14 visit to the mortuary of R.N. Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle.

They later directed the SHRC Legal Wing to check the relevant provisions pertaining to this as only the immediate family members can be permitted in the morgue. The SHRC has asked the hospital dean to explain the circumstances behind Rhea getting permission and access to the morgue and even view the mortal remains of the late actor just hours after his death was discovered.

After the videos went viral on social media and television, the SHRC had received several complaints in the matter last month following which it has initiated the Suo-Moto action. The sources said that since entry is not permitted in morgues to persons not related to the deceased, all those found involved in the matter would in all probability be required to face the relevant legal consequences.

Despite attempts by IANS, the Mumbai Police and BMC officials declined to comment on the matter.