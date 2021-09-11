Kangana Ranaut's new movie Thalaivii which is based on the life of legendary Tamil actress-politician J Jayalalithaa has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics alike since the day of its release. Now, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar has claimed that there are some factual errors in the movie.

A well-crafted movie with some factual errors

After watching the movie from a theater in Chennai, Jayakumar revealed that the movie is a well-crafted flick made with perfection by AL Vijay. However, he suggested that there are a few scenes that go against the facts in real life, particularly some scenes that feature Aravind Swamy and Kangana Ranaut.

For instance, Jayakumar noted that there is one scene in the movie where Jayalalithaa's character contacting both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi without MGR's knowledge. Jayakumar made it clear that Jayalalithaa had never taken any move without the consent of her mentor MGR. He added that MGR has never belittled Jayalalitha as portrayed in Thalaivii.

In another scene, the director portrayed that MGR wanted to become a minister in the first DMK government led by C.N. Annadurai and that it was later Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi who blocked him. Jayakumar revealed that MGR never intended to run for power, and added that it was Annadurai who wanted MGR to become a minister. He also made it clear that it was MGR who suggested the name of K Karunanidhi as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after the death of Annadurai. MGR and Karunanidhi subsequently parted ways in 1972 with the former announcing the formation of the AIADMK.

Will Kangana Ranaut enter politics like Jayalalithaa?

During a recent press conference, Kangana Ranaut had talked about her possible political entry that could happen in the future. The actress revealed that she may enter politics if she gets support from the people.

"I am a nationalist and I always speak for the country, not as a politician, but as a responsible Indian citizen. And as far as entering politics is concerned, I might need a lot of support from the public but right now I am happy to be an actress. But if tomorrow people like me and support me, then definitely I would love to," said Kangana.