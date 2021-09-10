Kangana Ranaut, one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie Thalaivii. The film is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, and people are praising the actress for portraying the role of legendary J Jayalalitha with perfection on screen. In a recent press conference, Kangana Ranaut hinted that she may also enter politics like the protagonist in Thalaivii.

Kangana Ranaut about her political entry

During the press conference, a reporter asked Kangana whether films like these could help her enter politics.

Kangana, in her unique style, replied, "I am a nationalist and I always speak for the country, not as a politician, but as a responsible Indian citizen. And as far as entering politics is concerned, I might need a lot of support from the public but right now I am happy to be an actress. But if tomorrow people like me and support me, then definitely I would love to," said Kangana.

Thalaivii changed Kangana's perception of politics

The actress revealed that working on a film like Thalaivii had actually changed her perception of politics. She made it clear that politics is an area where several challenges are there, and it is not easy to survive without understanding the people of the state and nation.

"I had very primitive thinking about politics and politicians. Earlier I thought that these are very lucky people who get so much power. But after working on this movie, my thinking changed. I realized that politics is not at all easy and there are a number of challenges," added Kangana.

Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Raj Arun, Madhu Bala, Jisshu Sengupta, and Poorna in other crucial roles.