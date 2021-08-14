Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from the wrap-up bash of her upcoming action film titled 'Dhaakad' in Budapest.

The National award-winning actress also shared pictures on her Instagram story where she can be seen partying with her fellow cast and crew members of the film. Kangana thanked her entire team for their support, especially the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana captioned her final post with a quote from the legendary poet, Ghalib that says, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle (There is no difference in love between living and dying, we live by seeing only the one whose infidel gets breathless) -- Ghalib."

The pictures showed the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' star donning a white corset bralette teamed with matching pants. She accessorised it with chunky gold jewellery and finished the chic look by tying her hair into a high bun. Though Kangana looked stunning in her new glam quotient, it seems her sartorial choices did not go down well with the netizens and the actress is being brutally trolled and criticised online, yet again.

People started slamming the actress for her fashion choice in regards to Sanatana Dharma that the actress claims to follow. Earlier, Kangana had revealed that she is an ardent Hindu and a staunch believer of Swami Vivekananda's teachings, the Gita, the Sanatan Dharma and quantum physics.

One user wrote, "Weren't you the one who questioned other Bollywood actors and Rihanna for their choice of clothing? What changed? Did BJP kick you out?" Another one wrote: "Yeh wahi actress hai na jisne fatti jeans and culture of India pe lecture diye the," wrote another.

However, Kangana, who is known for her 'badass replies' did not shy away from giving a befitting reply to the trolls and posted an Instagram story saying, "People who giving me gyan about Sanatana dharna please know you sound so Abrahamic..."

On the work front

Talking about 'Dhaakad', the film, which is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, is a spy thriller. The film will see Kangana essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie.

Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana has several other films lined up, including 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'. The actress also has a political drama 'Emergency' in her kitty where Kangana will be seen playing the character of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.