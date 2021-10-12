Kangana Ranaut has given a hilarious statement on Thalaivi trending in Pakistan. Kangana took to social media and took a dig at the Jayalalithaa biopic trending in Pakistan. The film was trending at the top spot in Pakistan.

The film made enough buzz in India and has now taken over Pakistan. Kangana's performance in the film is being widely appreciated by both fans and critics alike.

Kangana's take

Kangana shared a list of "Netflix Top 10 in Pakistan on October 10, 2021″. The list had Thalaivi too. Ranaut further called out those who were watching the film sitting in Pakistan and called them traitors. "On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain (traitors are just not in our country)."

Kangana calls out Bollywood mafia

Last month, in a series of tweets, Kangana had lashed out at "Bollywood mafia" for not watching the film or appreciating it. "Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously... And Thalaivii is one such film... I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa's story. Also, big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude," she wrote.

Calling Bollywood people to rise above "petty politics", Ranaut further wrote, "Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don't find it difficult to appreciate genuine art maybe they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii."

Ram Gopal Varma praises Kangana

Ram Gopal Varma had also taken to social media to praise Kangana's performance in the film. He said, "Well @KanganaTeam, anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats, but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility."