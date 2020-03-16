Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has taken a dig at Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and other feminists, who supported actress Neha Dhupia after she was heavily trolled for her comment.

Neha Dhupia courted controversy by reprimanding a male contestant for slapping a girl in a recent episode of MTV Roadies Revolution. Netizen trolled her badly. In a lengthy post on her Twitter page, she tried to defend her stand saying, "What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse.

Many celebs including Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora supported her views and bashed the trolls. A fan (@coolfunnytshirt) retweeted Taapsee's post and wrote, "Two 'Befitting Reply' icons of our times and Moral Science experts giving Moral support to each other to Morally take on the Immoral world defined by their own Moral standards. Possible script for a new movie - Moral Combat."

Rangoli Chandel responded to his post and took a jibe at Taapsee Pannu and others. Kangana's sister tweeted, "Haha don't know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo rumbled in finely polished English words dnt make ur reply befitting, if u cnt make up your mind buttering both sides of the toast and playing safe seems wannabe femininsts favourite resort..."

Talking about Neha Dhupia's remarks, Rangoli Chandel wrote, "If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it's perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects "

Rangoli Chandel went on to say that this kind of feminism resulted in the premature death of the #MeToo movement. She wrote, "On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologise to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views and actions have damaged the movement, feminisms is hated in India and because of that #MeToo died a premature death..."