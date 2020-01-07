Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has come down heavily upon some B-Town celebs after they protest against the attack on the JNU students. She said that Bollywood is a little gutter, which is filled with rapes, harassment, sexism, the underworld and black money.

The unidentified goons' attack on the students and teachers at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) has triggered protests across India. Some Bollywood celebrities, who have leanings towards the left ideology, took to the streets of Mumbai on Monday night to raise their voice against it. They blamed condemned the RSS's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the attack.

Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Mishra and Swanand Kirkare are some of the celebs, who participated in the protest. Other celebs, who have leanings towards right-wing, mocked and trolled them and Rangoli Chandel was one of those people.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel called those celebs jobless and some goons should be sent to attack them too. Kangana Ranaut's sister tweeted, "I dnt know if its English speaking convent education or wanna b British attitude wt makes our people disassociate frm our land 2 dis extent Kuch Bollywood bekar log had gathered last night 2 protest fr JNU terrorists, must send some goons fr dem also "

Rangoli Chandel went on to compare the Hindi film industry to a gutter. She tweeted, "Bollywood is a little gutter, yahan sabse zayada rapes harassment, sexism, underworld black money, outsiders bullying & most atrocious things in the name of art happen, iss jagah pe filmon ke naam pe Dharam ko nasht kiya jata hai, yeh chillar batayenge desh kaise chalta hai "

Rangoli Chandel said that these people work for movie mafia for a small amount of money and they can't teach how one can run the country. She wrote, "Chillar movie mafia ke talve chaat te hain, movie mafia ke bhakt bante hain, 100 rupey keliye lait jaate hain, kahin bhi nachalo in bhaand ko, yeh humein seekhayenge desh kaise chalana hai..."

The manager of Kangana Ranaut added, "It's a matter of fact one or two decades ago industry was being run by underworld dons, they openly extorted money from everyone, women were forced to sleep with them and men who raised a voice were shot openly. These Bhands never did protests against them, whole nation mocks this stupid Bollywood, only handful of people like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan ji and Kangana focused on bringing dignity to this profession."