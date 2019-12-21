Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is back again with her attacking tweets. This time she has targeted Forbes India. As Forbes India shared their annual Celebrity 100 list this Thursday and Virat Kohli topped the list, while Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone were among the top 10 on the list. The 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' actress Kangana Ranaut ranked 70th on the list.

This didn't go well with her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Her tweets read: "Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll.. (sic)

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

In another tweet, Rangoli wrote even Kangana doesn't know how much she made this year. "Even Kangana doesn't know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details and all that info is super confidential........as this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry's account @forbes_india.

(Contd).... show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....(contd) @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can’t write anything that too after smoking hash... ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Bollywood ki movie mafia jo best actress awards fix karati hai, tumhari saari life ki acting versus Kangana ki koi bhi ek film, agar main challenge harti hoon toh Kangana acting chhod degi, chillaron acting ka A toh seekh lo, phir aana maidaan mein ? https://t.co/MeRKuworDo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 20, 2019

Baki sab actor saare roles mein khud ko he play karte hain, Kangana sab roles mein different individual play karti hai, different body language, different way of speaking, thinking, breathing for each and every character, dikhado uska toe nail bhi bankar ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 20, 2019

She later went on target Alia Bhatt on award fixing as well he acting skills, she then compared Kangana's acting profess with Alia.

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with the earning of Rs 252.72 crore, has topped Forbes's list. The rankings are based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame for October 1, 2018, to September 30, 2019.

Akshay is highest-earning star from the country with Rs 293.25 crore, however, his growth was high this year by 58.51 percent from the previous year, but is placed at the 2nd spot, followed by Salman with the earning of Rs 229.25 crore. Alia Bhatt features at 8th with Rs 59.21 crore and Deepika Padukone at 10th with Rs 48 crore.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer's Panga.