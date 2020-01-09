Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed her acid attacker's name as Avinash Sharma. In reply to her followers, the actress' PR manager narrated the horrific incident of her life.

Rangoli Chandel tweeted a video featuring her sister Kangana Ranaut talking about how survived an acid attack. In the video, the actress extended her support to the team of Chhapaak, which is set to hit the screens on January 10. She also wished that the movie would become a super hit at the box office. Rangoli, who ranted against Deepika Padukone in the past, also wished the same.

In reply, one of her Twitter followers named Arzita Singh expressed her curiosity to know the name of her acid attacker. She tweeted, "Leave Dp she is pr queen anyways n diplomatic, reveal your attacker name in public? Everyone knows about your story but you never mentioned your attacker name? Reveal his identity also.."

Rangoli Chandel narrates ordeal

Responding to her, Rangoli Chandel not only revealed his name but also narrated the story. She tweeted, Hi Arzita, my attacker's name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn't share same feelings, he would tell people someday he will marry me."

Rangoli Chandel added, "When my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me,I brushed such threats aside & never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life. I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of ....and just than in one second CHAPPAK..."

Rangoli Chandel followers call her a brave heart

I have mad respect for you, your thoughts and ideologies are clear, you don't give in hypocrisy and a no nonsense girl, your sister too is a fighter, performance over pedigree is what matters, MORE POWER TO YOU

Mam i suggest u plz write a story about it with the aftermath and what all u suffered. Who all supported u and who all didnt. How is the jurisdiction helpful etc Mam that would be a great help to all the victims

Dear Mam...really sad to hear ur stories...would u pls like to continue, that what happened to those ba$%@&$# ,they got any capital punishment or after some time they also got free just like tht...

