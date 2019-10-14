Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is at it again. During the recent panel discussion at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, 2019, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spoke about various aspects of filmmaking and later the conversation steered towards Alia and Ranbir's wedding. But Rangoli, who has always been targetting Bollywood celebrities, didn't leave a chance to poke fun at KJo, Kareena and Alia.

During the interaction, Karan was quite excited to talk about Alia-Ranbir's impending marriage and asked Kareena about the day when she would turn Alia's sister-in-law. To which, Kareena said that she would be the happiest girl in the world while Alia said that she didn't think about it much and would take the plunge when the time comes.

The conversation ended with Kareena speaking about Alia's work and how she had been choosing right films and doing justice to the characters with her acting prowess.

But Rangoli was not pleased with their entire interaction. She took to Twitter to poke fun at Karan Johar, Kareena and Alia by taking a dig at herself saying that she's illiterate to understand the trio's discussion at the MAMI session.

Take a look.