Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel recently took another jibe at Karan Johar for not mentioning the actress' name in his list of best Bollywood actresses.

One Twitter user first trolled Karan for mentioning Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma but not Kangana in the list of best actresses during a rapid fire round in Koffee with Karan.

"Karan mentioned Dipika Alia Anushka but he didn't mentioned #KanganaRanaut name in best acting line up Isse hi to darr kahte hai.. Bcoz he already knews Kangana is best of all Am I Right @karanjohar ???Kitna darte Ho yaar [sic]," the troll tweeted.

Rangoli while replying to the same tweet, again attacked Karan, accusing him of preferring nepotism.

"This is movie mafia, he #KaranJohar talks about acting without mentioning multiple national award winner only to create perception about his own preffered Nepo kids... [sic]" she tweeted.

War between Kangana and Karan started after the former had levelled the film-maker as "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his own show. Since then, the debate around nepotism did not end, and Karan is often targeted on social media for launching star kids.

Kangana has been in news for her movie Manikarnika and also for her controversial statements against a few Bollywood celebrities. She had even slammed Alia Bhatt calling her Karan's "puppet".

She had also said that no body from Bollywood supports her or encourages her for her work. While she had faced some flak on social media for her remarks, Anupam Kher had come out in support of the actress, calling her brave and confident.