At a time when Kangana Ranaut might have irked several in the Bollywood industry, Anupam Kher has come up in her support.

Kangana has been making headlines with sharp words for Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and the entire Bollywood fraternity. The actress had complained about not receiving any support from the industry for her film Manikarnika, and even went on to say that she will "expose each one of them".

While not many reacted to the Queen actress' blatant words, Anupam Kher expressed support for her on Twitter.

"#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment. [sic]," he tweeted when a fan asked him to say something in support of Kangana and her film Manikarnika.

The entire controversy started after Kangana targeted the industry people, specifically Alia and Deepika, saying that she always supported them when they needed film promotions, but no one came forward to promote her film Manikarnika.

While Alia later reacted to it saying that she was not aware of the controversy Manikarnika was facing as she was busy shooting, Kangana further attacked her saying that she should not remain Karan Johar's "puppet".

If that was not enough, the outspoken actress again recently targeted the entire industry saying she would not spare anyone, and she would "expose them all".

"What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I'll be after them. 'Inki vaat laga dugi'. I'll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me," Kangana said during a recent event.

The film Manikarnika released on January 25 has been running successfully at the box office, and is heading towards Rs 100 crore mark.