Ever since the news of Kangana Ranaut opening her own production house - Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai, surfaced it has caught a lot of attention. More so because Kangana Ranaut's brother, Aksht has also joined the production house in the financial and legal department. Not just that, he also holds stakes in the company.

Ever since the news, many users have lashed out at the actress over her nepotism claims and questioned her decision to give job to their brother. "Your sister is already established and now your brother is joining her, if this isn't Nepotism then you better not call anyone from Bollywood involved in nepotism," said a user. "Kangana jo bolti hai wo Kangana ke liye applicable nahi hota hai. Kya aapko itni see baat bhi nahi maalum. How dare u question on Kangana's hypocrisy. Uske liye koi rules nahi hote hai. Uske saare banaaye hue rules sirf dusron ke liye bane hai. Ab aise questions kabhi mat puchna," said one user while another said, "This -nepotism will never end, it is very easy to point fingers at others. If you were you would have done the same. Once the chance is found, the path has to be made by itself." Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister and also her spokesperson even said that Kangana is helping their brother and everyone should give him a chance as it's a fresh start for him.

Kangana's earlier take on nepotism

This takes us back to Kangana's strong and fierce statements on nepotism earlier. In an interview in this year, during the promotions of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut had said that even 20 years down the line, she would never endorse her children to be a director or an actor.

"If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 per cent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere. But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it," an India Today report had quoted her saying.

The report further stated Kangana had then said that her brother has been struggling for a job for four years and she is not helping him and would never make the call for him.