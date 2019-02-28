Kangana Ranaut was one of the frontrunners among the Bollywood celebrities who expressed their outrage over the Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF jawans. Not only did she condemn the attack but also cancelled the success party of her film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

Not just that, soon, she went to the extent of calling even Shabana Azmi an 'anti-national'. She said: "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange. They are the ones who promote Bharat tere Tukade honge gangs.... why did they organize an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artists have been banned after Uri attacks and now they are trying to save face. Film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemy's morals in many ways but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions. Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."

Reacting to her statement, Shabana had said, "You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her."

While many people lauded Kangana for her patriotism, many called her statement a gimmick to attract media attention.

However, on hindsight, Kangana's nationalist statements seem nothing less than a publicity gimmick as her film, Manikarnika, has still been running at different theatres all across Pakistan. Netizens have called out Kangana's hypocrisy and blasted her for dual standards.

Though an official statement from the makers of the film and Kangana Ranaut is still awaited, we wonder if our 'Queen' would ever clarify her hypocritical statement.