Kangana Ranaut's latest film – Dhaakad – has not managed to pull in an audience. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has had a low footfall in theatres in the last three days. With extremely poor audience count, in many places, theatres have reportedly replaced Dhakaad with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was released in cinemas on May 20.

Reason behind low footfall

The A rating of Dhaakad is somewhat cited to be the reason behind the low audience count. Word-of-mouth and competition with family entertainer – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – is also one of the reasons that might have played a part in bringing down the takers of the film. Last but not the least, trends of boycotting the film and standing against Kangana Ranaut also surfaced the day the film released owing to the Queen actress praising Salman Khan and attending Arpita Khan's Eid bash.

Shows cancelled or replaced

Dhaakad's poor opening and collection led to many theatres canceling the show or replacing it. "There was absolutely no excitement among the audience to see Dhaakad. There were reports that there were a handful of viewers in the theatres on Day 1. Many shows across the country got cancelled due to no audience. On top of it, the word of mouth was terrible. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, meanwhile, has been enjoyed by the audience. As a result, it has grown from strength to strength while Dhaakad has got outright rejection from the audiences," a Bollywood Hungama report says.

"Dhaakad had got a limited release in the single screens. On Saturday, several theatres removed it as it didn't make sense to play the film with less than 10-15 audiences inside the large single screen theatres. Multiplexes too reduced the shows to some extent. From today (Sunday), there would be a heavy reduction as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has tremendous demand. Hence, its shows will be replaced with that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," the report further stated.