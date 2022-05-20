Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – two of the most anticipated films of the year releases today. While Dhakaad stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in lead roles. Kangana's film is an out-and-out action entertainer, Kartik's film is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film with the same name.

In the box office race, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already moved ahead with its advance opening. It is said to have collected Rs 1.75 crore as on Tuesday with the majority collection for the first-day shows. On the other hand, Kangana's film had not locked its screens for advance bookings till Tuesday.

The BO war

Trade pundits have estimated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's first-day collection to be somewhere between Rs 9 crore and Rs 10 crore. However, owing to the reviews and audience reaction, it might lay somewhere at 7 crores. On the other hand, trade analysts feel Kangana Ranaut's film might open somewhere between Rs 3 and 4 crore.

The "Boycott Dhaakad" trend, A rating, and no advance booking might play spoilsport for Ranaut's film. But, going by Kangana's track record in Thalaivii, it wouldn't be surprising to see the film catch up soon. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would mark Kartik Aaryan's first release in theatres post-pandemic. His last film - Dhamaka - was released on OTT to favorable reviews.