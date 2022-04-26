Vidya Balan has reacted to the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, shows Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra are also playing pivotal role in the film. Vidya, who played the role of Avni or Manjulika, has reacted to the trailer. Neither Vidya nor Akshay are a part of this project, despite the success of the first film in the franchise.

What Vidya Balan said

"Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different ... Haha!! ... can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," Balan wrote while sharing the trailer. Now, Bazmee has reacted to the question of why Vidya and Akshay were not cast in the film. He has also answered why they have not joined the film as guest appearances as well.

Why Vidya and Akshay missing

"Akshay is a great actor. I share a good friendship with Akshay and that is why we did a couple of films together. Vidya had also done a great job in that film. Though I wish we could have got them in the film as guest appearances, however, the script does not demand it. This time around we have worked on a different kind of script. You must have noticed that apart from Rajpal Yadav, it's a completely new and fresh approach. It would have been great if they were a part of the film, alas the script did make space for that. But when you see everyone in the new film, you will realise it was for the best," Bazmee was quoted saying during the trailer launch.