There is no doubt Kartik Aryan is one of most promising star of Bollywood and of course, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the iconic film. When these two factors collaborate, excitement is on the peak. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team dropped the film's teaser today and Kartik is already trending on social media.

The teaser begins with a spooky opening, then we hear Manjulika's creepy laugh, the background beats is nostalgic and then enters Kartik Aryan.

Check out fans reaction:

#KartikAaryan looks amazing in bhool bhulaiya 2 teaser !

This movie will be blockbuster for sure pic.twitter.com/dN5VF3zxF8 — shubham (@SShokra) April 14, 2022

Seriously teaser is so amazing i m waiting to see #KartikAaryan in this movie this will be fun can't wait to him in bhool bhulaiya 2. pic.twitter.com/LsRQxT3z3T — Anugrah? (@__hybridx) April 14, 2022

Bhul bhulaiya 2 teaser literally give me goosebumps, and #KartikAaryan is absolute legend for this character..

Can't wait to watch it ? pic.twitter.com/T6K1fPeagu — VINS ? (@itsvinayy) April 14, 2022

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The horror thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May, 2022.

Director Anees Bazmee recently confirmed that Vidya Balan will feature in the sequel however details of her role is under wraps. However Vidya has denied being the part of the film. "Let's just say I am not in the film. So, I am not going to say anything more," she was quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of Malayalam psychological thriller comedy Manichitrathazhu. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in important roles. The film received critical and commercial acclaim with the iconic climax dance of Vidya being the highlight.