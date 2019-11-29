Kangana Ranaut never fails to make headlines, she is coined as the queen of Bollywood for various reasons. The actor not only is controversial but also has a knack for good content as her films are massy and the audience loves the actor's choice of films.

On the work front, Kangana is currently prepping up for her upcoming film Thalaivi, which is a biopic on the life of political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana's film is surrounded by controversies ever since the teaser and poster was out, however that didn't stop her from speaking her mind.

At an event held in Delhi, the Manikarnika actor spoke about her anger issue and also confessed her love for social media and how she secretly spends time scrolling news feeds.

On anger management

My anger is a very constructive one. Whenever I have got angry it is either for a reason or for my team to excel. When I left home, I did not leave because I just want to give my parents hell. I had a vision, I had a plan. What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic. There are things that trigger like even if my film does 100 crore its called a flop.

We are all aware of Kangana's sister's Rangoli's social media account which is on fire for reasons are known to many. Little do we know that Kangana also has a secret social media account and secretly scrolls feeds when she is not shooting.

On secret social media account

I have a secret account and I don't stalk people, its just I like spending seven to eight hours scrolling through the feeds when I free.

Handling monetary issues

People often feel that I am spendthrift and don't value money or I don't believe in investments, the truth is I invest in my dreams. I don't like to invest in a dead zone, As I am an obsessive lover not just sexually but platonic too. I spoil my loved ones as much as I can.