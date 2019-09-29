The tense atmosphere between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan hasn't died down yet. It all started in 2016 when Kangana had ruffled Hrithik's feathers by calling him a 'silly ex' in an interview which eventually snowballed into a huge controversy. Years have passed but Kangana stills demands an apology from Hrithik for everything that he allegedly did to her.

Kangana was recently in Delhi to attend India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2019. In one of the segments, the Manikarnika actress was asked a hypothetical question that what would she do if she wakes up Hrithik. And she replied, "I will call Kangana and tell her that I am sorry for what I did."

Last year, Kangana was all over the media when she had launched a scathing attack on Hrithik who ended up slapping her with a legal notice. During this time, Hrithik had decided to come out and speak against the injustice that was happening to him. His interviews went viral on social media and had received a lot of appreciation from people who hailed the Krrish actor for speaking his heart out.

Earlier, Hrithik had said that he had realised that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with.

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his big budget film War wherein he is pitted against Tiger Shroff. Kangana, on the other hand, is busy with Jayalalitha biopic and Dhaakad.